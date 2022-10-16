Health Informatics’ Digital Training Department wins ‘gold’ accreditation

A Digital Training team within Blackpool Teaching Hospitals has been awarded Gold Status Accreditation for the quality of its work.

The Health Informatics Digital Education directorate comprises three main services – Digital Training, Digital Learning Design and Health Informatics Workforce Development.

These services provide flexible and accessible training and learning opportunities to all staff through a variety of digital learning solutions and expertise equipping staff with skills necessary to fulfil their job roles.

The Digital Training department has recently been awarded with Gold Status Accreditation from the North West Skills Development Network. This award recognises that the service is following best practice and working to standards developed by Healthcare Training Professionals. It is also proof that the quality of its training delivery and all related activities are of a high standard

The team was awarded Silver Status Accreditation from NHS Digital Training Service in November 2018.

Examples of good practice demonstrated throughout the assessment included:

Provision of a Learning Management System called eClass and eLearning catalogue to provide online learning for 80% of courses.

Emphasis on personal and professional development through the development of Career Track. Career Track is a skills management module within eClass specifically for the Health Informatics workforce

High standard of reporting, showcasing all team achievements, detailed progress reports and key performance indicator (KPI) results.

Clear teamworking and communication demonstrated throughout the service.

Head of Digital Education, Ann-Marie Kitt, said: “This outstanding accreditation demonstrates the hard work and dedication of the digital training staff members”

“It shows the high standard of training that is delivered to our workforce to ensure they are confident in the use of clinical systems.”