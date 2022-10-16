Set your sights on Sandwell College Sports courses

Gain a nationally recognised sports qualification at Sandwell College. Sandwell College offer Level 1, 2 & 3 courses in a wide variety of sports courses including: Athletics, Basketball, Cricket & Football education and coaching, Esports, Sport & Exercise Science and much more.

Sandwell College have excellent relationships with high calibre clubs across the Black Country and West Midlands including Edgbaston Cricket Club and West Bromwich Albion Foundation to allow their students to train at the very best facilities in the area and learn from the best tutors.

The lecturers at Sandwell College are experts in their fields who go above and beyond to help students become what they dream of. They are inspirational, experienced, passionate, motivated for you to succeed, and highly qualified in their personal fields.

There’s still time to enrol in Sports courses at Sandwell College. Don’t delay – find out more and enrol: https://www.sandwell.ac.uk/school-leaver-courses/sports-studies/