Temple Newsam turns back time to celebrate centenary

A special celebration will see Temple Newsam roll back the years this weekend as the much-loved estate marks 100 years of belonging to the people of Leeds.

This Sunday (Oct 16) will be a century since the stunning house, farm and parklands passed into the ownership of Leeds City Council and visitors will be able to step back in time by paying the same admission prices as their ancestors in 1922, with tickets for the house and farm costing just 6p for adults and 3p for children.

In honour of the historic milestone, a beautiful Corsican Pine tree has also been planted on site to replace a magnificent larch tree, which finally succumbed to its advancing years and fell in the 1990’s.

The new tree was part-funded by the Friends of Temple Newsam and was blessed by the Bishop Leeds. It has already been grown from a seed and cared for by the same nurseryman for more than 40 years.

The celebration comes a century after the estate’s last private owner, Edward Wood, sold 900 acres of parkland to the then ‘Leeds Corporation’ for £35,000 with the House included ‘for free’.

The House developed into an art gallery between 1938 and the early 1980’s and sheltered works from the city’s art gallery during World War II. Home Farm was also developed as a dairy to provide clean healthy milk for schools and hospitals in Leeds.

Since the early 1980’s up until today, the house has continued to develop as a museum for fine and decorative arts, with rooms gradually restored to their former glory, whilst Home Farm has become a popular visitor attraction with collections of rare breed farm animals.

Councillor Salma Arif, Leeds City Council’s executive member for public health and active lifestyles, said: “Temple Newsam is one of the city’s most beautiful and historic sites and a place the people of Leeds can be hugely proud to call their own.

“We’re very privileged to take care of the house and grounds on behalf of the city and to know the very special part Temple Newsam plays in the history and heritage of Leeds.”

Tickets for this Sunday will be available from the marquee outside the house.

For more information on Temple Newsam, please visit: https://museumsandgalleries.leeds.gov.uk/temple-newsam

ENDS