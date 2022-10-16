UON cleaning team are shining stars at BISC national awards

It was a clean sweep for the University of Northampton’s Estates and Campus Services Team, who scooped two awards at this year’s BICSc awards evening.

Cleaning Operative Donna Harris was the shining star of the event, bringing home the trophy for ‘Outstanding Client Commitment by a Cleaning Operative’ after being nominated for her “exceptionally high standards” and “going above and beyond to help staff and students”.

This was the first year the award was introduced, with judges’ comments highlighting how “Donna’s commitment to the client underpins everything that she does. Donna is a fantastic advocate of this amazing industry […] the standard of her work was incredible.”

The University of Northampton’s Estates and Campus Services Team was also awarded ‘Corporate Member of the Year 2022’, with judges acknowledging: “The University of Northampton holds everything that BICSc stands for at the heart of its practice. It is clear the service is run with staff safety and fulfilment as the biggest priorities.”

The University of Northampton joined the British Institute of Cleaning Science (BICSc) in July last year as a corporate member and accredited training member, one of only 14 universities in the UK to do so.

BICSc is an independent, professional, and educational body within the cleaning industry with over 50,000 individual and corporate members around the world.

Membership means the high standards of cleaning across the UON estate will be raised to a globally respected level. It also includes benefits such as training for housekeeping and cleaning staff at the University, which can be brought in-line with BICSc requirements.

The nominations made by colleagues at the University of Northampton paid tribute to Donna’s passion for helping those around her: “Donna was lone working during the pandemic, rising to the challenge and going above and beyond to help create supply food and care packages for students isolating in halls of residences.

“She checked in on students who were alone in halls, talked to parents and answered any questions they had or directed them to the correct person/area so they could have them answered.

“Donna is liked by all the students within her area, she always works during Welcome Weekend to meet new students and their parents, introducing herself and explaining her role and where items can be reported. She is a true asset to the University of Northampton.”

On receiving her award, Donna said: “I work with an amazing group of people who have supported me so much. We all work so hard. Being put forward for this award was a huge achievement for me, and I’m so grateful for those who nominated me.

“Working through the pandemic was a challenge, but one I thoroughly enjoyed. I am a caring person and helping others is something I do naturally. As a mother and grandmother, I felt it was my duty of care to make sure all the students that were here on site were looked after, and this is something I continue on a day-to-day basis.”

Facilities Services Manager, Hamid Ghadry adds: “Every day, Donna and her colleagues in the Estates and Campus Services Team work tirelessly behind the scenes to uphold the highest standards, and I’m hugely proud of every one of them.

“An institution can only be successful through the hard work and dedication of its employees, and it’s only right we have shone a light on Donna and the fantastic work she has achieved – and continues to achieve – with the University of Northampton. Congratulations Donna!”