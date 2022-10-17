Adult Social Care want to meet you – Coventry City Council

A drop in event is taking place in Central Methodist Hall in the centre of Coventry on 10 November between 10am and 3pm.

Information will be available around all aspects of Adult Social Care and teams will be able to answer questions and explain the wide range of support and advice available. From assessments, caring for someone, equipment to making life easier and benefits, there will be someone on hand to advise.

There will also be teams explaining how you can get involved, find work in Adult Social Care and lots more.

Turn up anytime. We’d love to see you there.

Read more about the event.