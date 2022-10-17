Easton College | US Open success ‘a dream come true’ for Ben



Easton College student Ben Bartram secured a remarkable double success at the US Open in New York, winning the Junior Boys Singles and Junior Boys Doubles wheelchair titles.

With 2022 being the first time that the US Open has held Junior tournaments for wheelchair players, Ben has the distinction of being the first-ever winner of these two titles.

Ben came up against a player he knows well, his Doubles partner Dahnon Ward, in the all-British Singles final – coming out on top with a 6-4, 6-1 victory. In the Doubles final, the British pair saw off the challenge of Naser and van Rijt with a 6-4, 6-3 win.

This was my first time playing in a tournament outside Europe,” says Ben, “so that was a big thing, having to deal with jet lag and what comes with that. I woke up at 1am on the first day, so that was a bit of a shock to the system! It was a surreal experience being around the top guys. To win the Singles and Doubles was just a dream come true.’

Ben has recently started the second year of the Sport Performance and Excellence Level 3 Extended Diploma at Easton College – a course which fits well with his tennis.

I’m really enjoying it. It’s perfect to do it alongside my tennis, because it gives me knowledge that I can use on and off the court. I do my studies literally a minute away and then I can be here training in the Tennis Centre, which is a perfect set-up for me.”

The superb facilities at Easton College Tennis Centre, with both clay courts and indoor courts, are a big plus for Ben. Other key benefits of training there are the high standard of coaching and the opportunity to practice alongside world number one, Alfie Hewett, who also trains at the centre.

It‘s ideal. I mean training with the world number one, you can’t really get much better. Every session I’m learning something new playing with him.”

Looking to the future, Ben has his sights firmly set on taking his game to the next level and breaking through in men’s competitions. Although Ben has one more year left as a Junior, the opportunity to play in men’s grand slam competitions could come sooner if other events follow the lead of the US Open and expand the number of places in their wheelchair competitions.

Next year I am looking to hopefully go full-time, train day in, day out, and give it my all and see how far I can get. Wheelchair tennis in Great Britain is at a really good point at the minute. It’s great to be a part of it.”

Feeling inspired to play tennis? Check out Easton College Tennis Centre's pay-and-play court hire, and group coaching for all ages and abilities