How the HealthKeeperz Faith-Based Mission Helps Its Corporate Culture ‘Flourish’

Lots of companies profess to be faith-based; however, while some merely “talk the talk” when it comes to applying Christian ethics to the workplace, others, like North Carolina-based home health care providers HealthKeeperz — with a corporate mission that puts the teachings of Jesus Christ and his disciples into practice each and every day — truly “walk the walk,” both with patients and team members.

​​”HealthKeeperz believes that building a great company is about attracting the best people to make up a great team of caregivers and administrators,” HealthKeeperz posted on its Facebook page. “We focus on recruiting and retaining individuals with quality character who have a heart for serving others and desire to be a part of something bigger than themselves.”

Incorporating ‘FLOURISH’ into HealthKeeperz’s Holistic Care Approach

Al Lopus, CEO and co-founder of Best Christian Workplaces Institute (BCWI), a company that specializes in factoring faith into the corporate culture as well as the bottom line, has a career that encompasses more than two decades in global human resources leadership. At a recent HealthKeeperz event, Lopus laid out his eight-point “FLOURISH” plan (an acronym for Fantastic teams, Life-giving work, Outstanding talent, Uplifting growth and development, Rewarding compensation, Inspirational leadership, Sustainable strategy, and Healthy communication) for faith-based companies striving to realize their full financial and spiritual potential as follows:

Fantastic Teams are effective and engaged in passionate, open dialogue. They resolve conflict and strive for excellence in all they do. As teams, it’s not a “me” attitude; it’s a “we” attitude — as in, we work together to achieve shared goals and objectives within our department, across departments, and for the organization overall.

Life-Giving Work is inspirational. It’s when staff members are devoted to their roles, can utilize their skills and spiritual gifts to the fullest, and, as a result, love working in and for the organization.

Outstanding Talent is all about people. Flourishing organizations recruit and retain high-quality talent. Confident leaders are willing to hire people who are smarter and more talented than they are. They appreciate capability and reward top performers.

Uplifting Growth and Development is about learning and development, but it’s also a measure of supervisory competence and understanding of the quality of feedback and recognition employees receive. Beyond those things, it’s leadership showing staff that someone cares about their development and has compassion for them. That’s what connects people to an organization.

Rewarding Compensation ensures staff members feel they’re being paid fairly in a competitive market; they’re satisfied with their medical plans, retirement, and paid-time-off benefits. Organizations need to have a clear compensation philosophy that speaks to staff concerns.

Inspirational Leadership — the most important factor — is a dimension that measures the authenticity of a leader’s Christian faith in action. It’s a combination of Christian character and competence. Employees want to witness their leaders living the faith. They want to see how the Holy Spirit has touched their lives, that they’re walking “in the Spirit,” and that their behavior reflects Christian behavior as defined by Jesus.

A Sustainable Strategy is an effective, winning strategy that meets the needs of employees and those they serve in an exceptional way. It’s a consensus of organizational goals. Not only do employees know what the goals are, they know they’re meeting them in nourishing long-term relationships.

Healthy Communication is active and open and fosters employee involvement. It’s when managers listen and act on employee suggestions. It’s when staff feels free to voice their opinions. Healthy communication champions diversity — not just ethnic diversity but the diversity of personal styles. Healthy communication also encourages staff to innovate. A company that promotes innovation from within is a company that’s interested in long-term survival.

Cost Analysis of the Faith-Based Business Nets More Than Financial Gain

Current corporate culture is most often defined by crunching numbers. Companies large and small have come to rely on algorithms that are winning and losing strategies to analyze past performance and project future outcomes. But is it possible to quantify the impact of something as esoteric as faith in the workplace? HealthKeeperz thinks so — and the experts agree.

Dr. Amy Nagley of Seattle Pacific University’s Industrial Organizational Psychology department (working in conjunction with BCWI) definitely can — as long as you ask the right questions.

As Nagley revealed in an episode of Lopus’ podcast series, “The Flourishing Culture,” while researchers spent many years studying “the happy-productive worker thesis” (the basic precept that happy employees are more productive, resulting in better outcomes), despite rigorous efforts, the results were inconclusive. However, it was later discovered those ambiguous findings directly correlated to how the concept of happiness was defined in the course of the research.

It was only when happiness was characterized in terms of psychological well-being (including factors such as positive work relationships, meaningful life purpose, personal growth, opportunity to excel, and inspirational leadership) rather than as a vague emotional state that it became something of significant statistical value that could then be applied to the analysis of organizational and worker performance outcomes.

“The generational shift in the workplace means that baby boomers are retiring, Generation X and millennials are today’s leaders and front-line managers, and Generation Z is emerging in the workplace,” Lopus explained in a post to Christian Leadership Alliance’s “Higher Thinking” blog. “The leaders of today and tomorrow value personal fulfillment, access to influence, and meaningful mission. These are baseline expectations, not ‘extras’ in workplace culture.”

“On a more individual level, people experiencing this sense of engagement, well-being, and health at work are finding themselves going home, being more engaged with family members, and feeling more engaged in their personal lives,” Nagley adds. “You’re seeing healthy behaviors in the evening that are spilling over from work rather than a lot of the … behaviors we often associate with stress.”

Bringing the FLOURISH Philosophy Home to HealthKeeperz

Christian ideals were the cornerstone on which founder Howard Brooks launched the business in 1967 that would grow to become HealthKeeperz. Today, those deep-seated Christian beliefs — especially the example of Jesus’ disciple St. Barnabas — continue to inform and inspire the company’s core values. “Barnabas … serves as an example of many attributes necessary for HealthKeeperz to operate as a strong, vibrant, Christ-honoring organization,” the company website states. “The ultimate goal of the Barnabas culture at HealthKeeperz is to build a community of caregivers who are caring, selfless, humble, and encourage their teammates.”

HealthKeeperz’s steadfast, unwavering commitment to serve others through Christ while simultaneously fostering a healthy, nurturing environment for their staff is a direct testament to their faith. The folks at HealthKeeperz believe this Christian business model has been the key to the company’s continued expansion through the years, the meaningful community relationships they’ve forged, and the unparalleled sense of employee satisfaction with which they’ve been blessed.