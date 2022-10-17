In the news: 7-13 October 2022

A round up of mentions of our students, staff and the University in the media over the past week.

October means Black History Month and the University is hosting a number of events and activities to spotlight the achievements of Black women, as reported by Northants Life.

Dr Marcella Daye, who co-leads the University’s GEM Network, appeared on Radio Northampton discussing the Network and the Black History Month Awards Celebration. Listen again here (starts at 3hrs 10mins).

Senior Lecturer in Marketing and Entrepreneurship Kardi Somerfield was the first guest on BBC Radio Northampton’s chat show. She spoke with presenter Akylah Rodriguez about James Bond, telling white lies and her own embarrassing stories. Listen again here (starts from 2hrs 13mins).

Kardi accompanied some of her students to New York recently, where they gained real-world experience from some of the biggest names in the industry. Their story was reported by the Northants Chamber.

Figures show that 1.4m people are thought to have had Covid over the most recent week. Our ‘eye on Covid’, Visiting Professor of Nursing Steve O’Brien was back with BBC Northampton’s Annabel Amos talking about whether we are at the start of an ‘autumn wave’. Listen again here (1hr 11mins; 2hrs 18mins).

The week before, Northamptonshire hospitals reintroduced mandatory wearing of masks and Steve O’Brien updated BBC Radio Northampton’s Kerrie Cosh. Listen again here (starts at 3hr 10mins).

Criminology and Law graduate Matthew Hardie spoke with BBC Radio Northampton’s Annabel Amos about a motivational talk he is giving about living with autism. Listen again here (starts at 1hr 10mins).

Senior Lecturer in Journalism Kate Ironside continued her regular comments to the Saturday night, next day’s newspapers roundup panel on Stephen Nolan’s BBC Radio 5 Live show. Listen again here (Kate is on from 2hrs in).

A UON Law graduate juggled her studies, volunteering duties and being Mum to six to get the job of her dreams with a local legal company, as reported by News Anyway.

The European Cleaning Journal reports that UON and Cleaning Operative Donna Harris won trophies at the recent British Institute of Cleaning Science’s annual awards.