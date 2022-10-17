Past Presidents gather to reminisce on 90 years of the Greenmount Association



October 17, 2022

The Greenmount Association is now celebrating 90 years since it was first established in 1932. To mark the occasion, Past Presidents of the association were invited back to Greenmount Campus to tour the current facilities and recall bygone days.

Guests were welcomed to the campus by current Greenmount Association Secretary Philip Holdsworth over a cup of tea and scones. Many laughs were shared as the returning presidents reacquainted themselves with each other, after, in some cases, many years.

Proceedings got underway with an update from College Director Martin McKendry. Martin explained current staff and student numbers, and the evolution of courses offered across CAFRE. Martin also proudly told of the vast range of bursaries and opportunities available for current students.

Guests were then treated to a walk down memory lane by Head of Campus Redevelopment, James O’Boyle. Many old photos told the tale of the campus from its opening in 1912, until present day. James also shared the future vision for the campus and described the vast redevelopment work planned over the next number of years.

Next stop on the tour was the Horticulture Centre and greenhouses. An overview of the current innovation work taking place at the Centre was presented, and past horticultural students were in awe of the state-of-the-art potting facilities used by students today.

Last but certainly not least, the visitors were given a guided tour of the Dairy Unit. From the viewing gallery window the layout of the cubicle housing, parlour and straw bedded area were discussed. A talking point for many guests was the new calf house, featuring up to date technology and modern methods of calf rearing. The past presidents were then treated to a delicious lunch in The Manor Restaurant. The day was enjoyed by all. Celebrations of the Greenmount Association’s 90th Anniversary do not end here. The Association has planned a dinner dance on Friday 18th November 2022 at 7.30pm in the Tullyglass House Hotel, Ballymena. To book your tickets, priced at £30, visit the following page on the CAFRE website www.cafre.ac.uk/greenmount-association-dinner