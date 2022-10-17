Sir Collins’ unique archive collection made accessible for future generations

Hackney Council is looking for an Archivist to preserve and share one of the largest collections of material relating to African-Caribbean people in Hackney the archives team have ever seen.

The unique collection of documents, film, audio recordings and photographs were created and collected by Charles Constantine Collins, aka Sir Collins, a club-owner, entrepreneur, music producer and activist who, alongside others, was responsible for the founding of the revered Four Aces Club on Dalston Lane and the establishment of memorial sites in Hackney to the victims of the New Cross Fire which included his son, Steve Collins, who tragically died in the blaze.

The collection provides a unique insight into local and national history. Spanning the years 1957 to 2017, the papers document the activities of several local community organisations as well as entertainment venues like the Four Aces Club, carnivals and street festivals and performances of many well known musicians.

By the time Sir Collins sadly passed away in 2018, his archive had become somewhat of an urban legend. He was rarely seen without his camera, and although many speculated on the nature and content of the material he had collected, few had ever actually seen the collection for themselves. Thankfully, Sir Collins’ descendants, understanding its historical importance, have dedicated themselves to the task of opening up the collection for the benefit of this and future generations. Resurrecting their father’s ‘Older Generation, Younger Generation’ (OGYG) community organisation, they plan to leverage the material to support intergenerational community development and education projects.

Thanks to a successful grant application, in collaboration with the OGYG organisation , funding (supported by The National Archives, The Pilgrim Trust and The Wolfson Foundation) will pay for a fixed-term Archivist who will focus on cataloguing the material over the coming year. The role is currently being advertised and it is hoped that the successful candidate will be able to start work on the collection in January 2023.

