Teesside dad raises £3,000 for children in hospital – North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust

A local father-of-three has donated more than £3,000 for the hospital that cared for his son after undertaking his ultimate challenge – his first ironman distance triathlon.

Having participated in triathlon events for years, 45-year-old Gordon Mitchell from Eaglescliffe decided to push himself to his limit and in July, he challenged himself to complete a full ironman distance event.

His aim was to complete the gruelling event – a 2.4 mile swim, 112 mile cycle and marathon run – in less than 12 hours to raise £1,000 for the children’s ward at North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust.

Gordon’s motivation in reaching his target was the excellent care one of his sons received on the children’s ward whilst being treated for pneumococcal meningitis.

And within a month of setting up his fundraising page, Gordon had already beat his original fundraising aim, ultimately tripling his target by reaching £3061.73 for the Trust where he also works as a physiotherapist.

Gordon said: “There’s so much you can achieve when you have a strong enough reason to achieve it.

“When your child is ill in hospital, you feel some way indebted to pay the hospital back to say thank you. The children’s ward was the reason I knew I had to achieve it.

“Four years ago, I didn’t think I could have completed a triathlon. But on the day of the race I knew I would cross that finish line.

“Now I’m looking at what I can challenge myself with next.”

Gordon surpassed not just his fundraising target but also his time target by completing the ironman distance triathlon in 11 hours and 43 minutes. And his family – his wife Leanne Mitchell, sons Joshua and Justin and his daughter Isla – all crossed the finishing line alongside him.

He has since taken on the Great North Run, completing the half marathon in 1 hour and 33 minutes to raise even more money for the Trust’s children’s ward.

The money raised will be used to encourage children to take up physical activity while they are in hospital to help build strength and improve mobility – something Gordon is passionate about.

Alyson Thompson, team leader on the children’s ward, said: “We’re so grateful to Gordon for his support – it’s such an amazing amount of money.

“We’re currently working through lots of ideas with Gordon to support encouraging our children to be more active when they can while in hospital. This money will make a huge difference to our young patients.”

