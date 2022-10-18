Avian Influenza Prevention Zone in force

The Animal and Plant Health Agency have put in place an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone across Great Britain from noon today (Monday 17 October).

It is a legal requirement for all bird keepers to follow strict biosecurity measures. This applies to all bird keepers in England, Scotland and Wales, whether birds are kept commercially or as pets, regardless of whatever type or size. These measures include cleansing and disinfecting clothing, footwear and equipment, reducing the movement of people to and from areas, and preventing access by poultry to ponds and watercourses.

More information is available in the press release from the agency.