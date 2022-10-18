Brand New Playground in Fetcham Ready to Welcome Children – Latest news from Mole Valley District Council

Mole Valley District Council (MVDC) has invested £90,000 through its Neighbourhood Fund (previously known as Neighbourhood Community Infrastructure Levy) to completely overhaul the equipment on offer at the Cock Lane playground, in Fetcham.

The new-look playground will officially open on Friday 21 October at 4pm, in time to provide children with lots of fun during the October half-term. MVDC Chairman, Paul Potter, local councillors, MVDC staff and representatives from Kompan who delivered the project will welcome local children with balloons and goody bags.

The refurbished playground now boasts a range of inclusive equipment that will allow children of all ages and physical ability to be able to play together. It features a range of traditional and sensory equipment, including a large climbing and multi-play area, a large slide, musical chimes and a rain wheel.

Cabinet Member for Leisure and Tourism, Councillor David Draper, said: “The completed Cock Lane Playground is a great example of how we can work with communities to shape the creative, inclusive and exciting play facilities they wish to see. The new features at the site provide children the opportunity to play, learn and imagine. This investment was possible thanks to MVDC’s Neighbourhood Fund, which comes from money raised by applying a levy to new development, and it is our ambition to continue supporting and promoting recreation, leisure, and cultural facilities across the district to provide for residents of all ages, abilities, and interests. I would like to thank our partners from Kompan for delivering this great project and making sure that together, we can put smiles on faces of the youngest members of our community”

Kompan were delighted to have been selected to work with Mole Valley District Council again on another exciting play area project.

“When we designed the new play space we took great care to consider all of the community consultation comments, in particular to broaden the age ranges and to create a space that would be more accessible and would allow for all ages and abilities to play safely together.

We very much hope that the new play area at Cock Lane will attract more visitors to the park and will prove to be a great success with the local community”