Carlisle Christmas Lights Switch-On set to return for 2022

Event date: Event Location: Carlisle city centre

Sunday 20 November

International popstar Simon Webbe, best known as a member of the British boyband Blue, will headline this year’s Carlisle Christmas Lights Switch-On event.

The sparkling spectacular will be held between 3pm and 5.30pm.

Twist and Pulse of ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent fame will also feature in this year’s packed programme, hosted by ITV Britain’s Got Talent’s Jonny Awsum.

The Christmas Lights Switch-On event will also be a showcase of local community groups and performers including Carlisle Dance Academy, Rocket Theatre School, Belle Vue School choir and Jordyn Louise Dance.

The star-studded Christmas Lights Switch-On stage will be in place in the city centre pedestrianised area, outside the Old Town Hall. Organised by Carlisle City Council, it will provide a packed family entertainment programme, to suit all ages.

The Mayor of Carlisle, Cllr Mike Mitchelson will trigger a galaxy of Christmas lights in the city centre at 5pm. The Christmas Lights Switch-On is part of Carlisle’s countdown to Christmas.