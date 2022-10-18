Council awarded £97,000 to increase energy efficiency awareness and compliance

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy has awarded Hull City Council £96,000 to increase awareness and compliance for Energy Performance Certificates (EPCs) in the private rented sector.

Hull has traditionally had a high level of homes for private rental with approximately 21,000 across the city and as many as 80% on some streets.

Since April 2020, privately rented homes in England and Wales have been required to meet the minimum energy efficiency standard of Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) band E before they can be let, unless a valid exemption is in place.

Landlords must display an EPC in their rental properties, and both tenants and prospective tenants have the right to view the certificate and check the property’s score.

It is illegal to let out a property that rates F or G. Hull City Council is the enforcement authority, and landlords in the city who fail to provide an EPC face a fine of up to £5,000.

Cold, damp homes are a risk to both health and safety. Therefore, the council will be undertaking a city-wide campaign about the dangers, and the help available for both landlords and tenants.

By March 2023, the Government aims to increase the number of private rented sector properties nationally with at least an E rating by 15% to 20%, and this uplift will ultimately reduce bills for private rented sector tenants.

Cllr Jan Loft, Portfolio Holder for Housing and Homelessness, said: “Nobody should have to live in cold, energy inefficient home.

“As well as being miserable and uncomfortable, if it is leaking heat, then you are losing money.

“To compensate for heat loss, people are often tempted block essential ventilation outlets to keep warm, which, among other things, can encourage damp and mould that can have an adverse effect on health.

“I can only stress to tenants that it is illegal not to have an EPC certificate or one which rates F or G.

“Furthermore, if the certificate rates an E, I would encourage the tenants to get in touch with the council’s Private Housing team, who will be able to offer advice on steps that can be taken to increase the rating.”

If any tenant or landlord would like advice about EPCs, the Private Housing Team can be contacted on [email protected].