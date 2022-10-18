Council calls for more positive action to combat rising domestic abuse incidences in North Norfolk

Date published: 29th April 2021

Members unanimously passed a motion calling for more positive action to combat rising domestic abuse incidences in North Norfolk at last night’s Full Council meeting.

Over the last year Norfolk Police has reported a 20 per cent increase in domestic abuse in the county with one in four women and one in eight men reported as being the victims of domestic abuse.

The motion welcomed the new Domestic Abuse Bill from Parliament and outlined steps North Norfolk District Council will take to help tackle the problem in our district, namely:

1) In May 2021, NNDC will establish and host a forum and invite the Police, Norfolk County Council, our experienced officers, agencies and survivors, to work together to find opportunities to provide support where there are currently gaps in services. Also to pull together our current working partnerships.

Working with NNDC and Norfolk County Council, the forum will help develop an action plan to improve support to those who are living with domestic abuse, in particular to those who have escaped or want to escape away from their situation.

2) All staff and Members to be offered a short training course from Norfolk County Council which will raise awareness of domestic abuse and address the issues.

3) Domestic Abuse Champions (one Officer and one Member) to be trained and be responsible for the following departments; Customer Services, Housing, Revenue and Benefits, Social Prescribing and Environmental Health.