Councillors praise Hartlepool business | Hartlepool Borough Council

A family-run Hartlepool business has been hailed as a huge success story by senior councillors.

Councillor Mike Young, Chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s Economic Growth & Regeneration Committee, and Councillor Brian Cowie, Mayor of Hartlepool, praised Henderson Design Group Ltd during a visit to their premises on the Oakesway Industrial Estate.

The company which has been in existence since 1993, has grown to become the biggest independent wallcoverings retailer in the North-East.

It prides itself on offering all major brands of wallpaper and decorating supplies at competitive prices, whilst matching this with fantastic customer service.

(Left-right): Councillor Mike Young, Ian Henderson and Councillor Brian Cowie

Owner Ian Henderson gave Councillors Young and Cowie a tour of the company’s premises and discussed with them the impact of Covid on the business and the current economic situation in terms of day-to-day decision-making.

He said: “We were one of the businesses that actually grew through the Covid lockdown period and largely for obvious reasons. We design and manufacture wallpaper products and with people being at home many decided to redecorate their homes. Our turnover went up and our share of the overall national market increased in a very significant way. Whilst we all agree that from a personal perspective Covid-19 was a horrible situation for the world to be in, we were fortunate to increase sales at that time. We naturally feel for other businesses that were at the opposite end of the spectrum and who continue to face the increasing pressures of inflation and rising interest rates – a knock-on effect sadly of a war that needs to be brought to a peaceful end quickly.”

Coun Cowie said: “It is incredible to think that there are businesses like this and others that are succeeding in delivering excellent branded products of superb quality to the mass market – not just here in Hartlepool, but all over the world. We need to highlight their success and spread the word about their positive impact on the town and its communities for their readiness to employ local people and give job stability and satisfaction, especially at times of economic difficulty.”

The Henderson Design Group offers everything from wallpaper design and manufacture to extra-large mural wall coverings. It has an online presence through https://www.ilovewallpaper.co.uk, https://lusthome.com and https://lucieannabel.com

Coun Young added: “The way in which the business is set up is brilliant and all the staff were welcoming and eager to give information about their roles. The work being done in the design and innovation of products is incredible and the fact that it is possible to have ‘self-adhesive’ wallpaper changes the offer again, expanding to a brand new market catchment. From the perspective of Hartlepool, it is important to highlight sucvh fantastic success stories which are bringing awesome opportunities economically to our town.”

Beverley Bearne, Assistant Director (Development and Growth) at Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “It is good to see a Hartlepool company enjoying such success at a time when many other businesses are struggling due to the current economic turbulence, including soaring inflation, that is affecting many parts of the world, not just the UK. As an authority, we will continue to do whatever we can to support local businesses and this includes a week of events as part of Global Entrepreneurship Week which runs from November 14th-20th and Small Business Saturday on December 5th. The Council’s economic Growth Team can also be contacted on (01429) 867677 or business.support@hartlepool.gov.uk

“The Council is also committed to promoting the shop local message to encourage residents to spend more of their money in the Borough of Hartlepool. As part of this commitment, we are very supportive of the Shop Hartlepool initiative.”

Visit www.shophartlepool.com for more information.