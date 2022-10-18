Coventry City Council and partners work together on campaign highlighting the issue of abuse in young people’s relationships

A powerful video campaign highlighting the role we can all play in preventing sexual and domestic violence has been created by Coventry City Council and researchers at Coventry University.

With funding from Coventry City of Culture and several collaborating agencies, the #WhatAreYouDoing campaign has involved the Multidisciplinary Evaluation of Sexual Assault Referral Centres for better Health (MESARCH) project team and other academics at Coventry University.

Partners include Coventry City Council, Coventry University, Coventry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre, and Coventry Haven Women’s Aid. The campaign aims to enhance public understanding about abuse in young people’s relationships.

MESARCH is a ground-breaking study into the health and wellbeing of survivors of sexual assault, rape and abuse across all ages. It will be the UK’s most comprehensive evaluation of Sexual Assault Referral Centres (SARCs) to date.

The centrepiece of the #WhatAreYouDoing campaign is a short film, created with Coventry-based video production company No Class, depicting an abusive relationship within a young couple and the role their friends play in calling out these behaviours and supporting the victim to get help.

Young people often do not identify with terms like domestic violence and abuse, but want support in understanding what is and is not okay in their relationships. They may also be unsure about how to manage boundaries around technology.

The aim of the campaign is to enable young people and others to recognise different guises of abuse and encourage them to reach out to agencies for advice and support.

Around one in ten young people aged 16-19 years experience domestic violence and abuse (14% for young women and 5.3% for young men), with this age group being more at risk of domestic violence and abuse in the past 12 months than any other.Yet the youngest victims are least likely to access the support they need to be safe in their relationships.

Cllr Pervez Akhtar, Deputy Cabinet Member for Policing and Equalities, said:

“I want to thank our partners at Coventry University, CRASAC and Coventry Haven Women’s Aid for their hard work in creating this brilliant resource. This new film is a great opportunity to raise awareness of the reality of the impact that domestic abuse and sexual violence has on its victims and this case young people. It is a great reminder of the clear strategy in place for Coventry, which aims to improve the response from all agencies to these types of incidents and remove barriers that prevent some communities from seeking help.

“I would like to remind anyone who needs help that the Safe to Talk website and helpline provides free advice, support and information to members of the public or professionals, with access to multi-lingual specialist workers. This makes it easier for individuals to access the services they need, offering support options in areas that are close to them.”

Dr Lorna O’Doherty, Associate Professor at Coventry University’s Centre for Intelligent Healthcare and lead investigator on MESARCH, said:

“The concept for this film was co-designed with survivors of sexual and domestic violence and abuse. Engaging people who have actually lived through harmful relationships was pivotal in ensuring the film feels authentic. We have long-standing relationships with the collaborating organisations and they advised on portraying abuse in young people’s relationships as well as identifying pathways to support. No Class Creations translated our ideas into film, achieving an impact even we hadn’t anticipated.

“For now, this is a regional campaign; all the actors and settings are local, which helps people in Coventry and Warwickshire connect with the situation presented. This film is designed to help young people recognise signs of abuse, whether they are a victim, a perpetrator, a supporter or onlooker. It was important that it highlighted that there is support available not only to the victim but also to the perpetrator to help them change their behaviours. In this film, the friends of the abuser recognise those signs and step forward to help, which often isn’t an easy thing to do.”

Natalie Thompson, CEO of Coventry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre (CRASAC), said:

“This is a very emotive and hard-hitting film, you see the impact this abuse has on the victim and how she is able to access support towards the end. It’s important to say that abuse is never the victim’s fault, it is always the perpetrator who is at fault. Victims don’t need rescuing, but they do need to feel supported to be able to get the support they need.

“Bystanders have an important part to play, if you hear derogatory or victim blaming comments, call them out if it is safe to do so, otherwise it reinforces these narratives in society.”

The film is available to view on YouTube and includes a QR code directing viewers to support services available. To find out more about the #WhatAreYouDoing campaign follow @WhatAreY0uD0ing on Twitter or visit the What Are You Doing website

MESARCH is funded by the National Institute for Health and Care Research which seeks to improve the health and wealth of the nation through research.

Find out more about the MESARCH project.



More information about No Class.