Exeter residents aged 50 and over can now book seasonal vaccinations

Residents in Exeter who are aged 50 and over have joined the list of those eligible for the COVID-19 booster and flu jab – and can now book their appointments.

It follows a warning that COVID-19 cases are rising and that people should avoid vulnerable friends, colleagues and relatives if they feel unwell.

Residents 50 and over in Exeter can now book a Covid booster at the Greendale Vaccination Centre at Woodbury Salterton, or another convenient location.

Chief Medical Advisor at the UK Health Security Agency Dr Susan Hopkins said: “The double threat of widely circulating flu and COVID-19 this year is a real concern, so it’s crucial that you take up the free flu vaccine as soon as possible if you are offered it. It will help protect you from severe flu this winter, and even save your life.

“All those over 50 are now eligible for the jab, many of which will have low natural immunity due to COVID-19 restrictions over the last two years.”

Anyone eligible for a COVID-19 should book it as soon as possible, either online or phone 119. Flu vaccinations can also be booked online.