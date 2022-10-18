Free training courses on offer to Cornwall residents to unlock job opportunities in fastest growing sectors

The next wave of Train4Tomorrow Skills Bootcamps are now available and offer adults in Cornwall the chance to gain skills to access job opportunities in some of the region’s most resilient and fastest-growing sectors.

Delivered by Devon County Council and Cornwall Council, they offer a range of free fully-funded digital and technical training courses that would normally cost between £1,500 and £3,000.

Courses of up to 16 weeks are available in subjects including regenerative farming, digital marketing, electrical vehicle maintenance, data analytics, green construction and software development.

Find out more about Skills Bootcamps in Cornwall

The Skills Bootcamps have been developed alongside training partners and employers to fill current job opportunities and are designed to support those looking to retrain during the current cost of living crisis. Everyone who completes the training is guaranteed an interview with a local employer.

To date over 1,000 learners across Cornwall have started careers in the growing tech and digital sectors after benefiting from a Skills Bootcamp.

Jac Bunney took part in a 10-week welding Skills Bootcamp with Truro & Penwith College, to pursue her passion for metalwork. Jac said:

“Now that my children have grown up and left home, I felt that it was time to do something for me! The employability part of the course is really valuable, and despite working in many different careers and sectors I learnt how to make my CV stand out and be more professional. I’m looking forward to my role test at Teagle Machinery.”

Cornwall Council cabinet portfolio holder for economy, Louis Gardner said:

“Economic resilience is dependent upon good and sustainable incomes. By encouraging our residents to improve their skills, we can help them find a role in businesses and sectors that pay higher wages. Providing opportunities for everyone to have the skills they need for the future is critical, particularly in these growth industries.

“The £1.8m funding secured from the Department for Education’s National Skills Fund to run a third year of Skills Bootcamps is vital. This collaboration between training providers and businesses allows for a clear pathway from training to employment which is integral for the development of our key growth industries in Cornwall.”

The training is free to individuals looking to advance their skills into higher paid employment, and is open to adults aged 19 or over, who are unemployed, self-employed, employed full or part-time or returning to work.

Barbara Ellenbroek, Cornwall Council cabinet portfolio holder for children and families, said:

“The flexible approach offered by these courses is key to giving families with caring responsibilities the opportunity to change their career or get back into work. There is such a wide range of courses available through Bootcamps and our FE provision and the shorter nature of these courses is perfect for people who have typically struggled with traditional training routes, there is something for everyone.”

Employers are invited to contact the Train4Tomorrow team if they are interested in connecting with the high skilled Skills Bootcamps graduates.

For more information contact:train4tomorrow@devon.gov.ukEmployers can also develop the skills of their existing employees by enrolling their current staff onto a Skills Bootcamp. SMEs contribute 10% of the course costs and large employers contribute 30%.