Grants of up to £1,000 on offer to groups for LGBT+ History Month

Hackney Council is offering microgrants of up to £1000 for community groups and charities to hold events and activities in support of LGBT+ History Month in February 2023.

Applications are open to all voluntary, community and recreational groups, as well as not-for-profit and charitable organisations, until Sunday 6 November . The pilot £6,000 microgrants scheme, part of the Hackney Pride365 arts and culture programme, will fund community events, educational activities, film screening, talks, walks and exhibitions which celebrate LGBTQIA+ communities (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans, Queer/Questioning, Intersex, Asexual and all other identities under the LGBT umbrella).

UK LGBT+ History Month takes place every February to highlight LGBT+ history and raise awareness of the challenges faced by LGBT+ communities. The first LGBT+ History Month in the UK took place in February 2005 to commemorate the ending of Section 28, part of the Local Government Act that prevented schools and public bodies from promoting homosexuality.

While the month is known as LGBT+ History Month, Hackney celebrates all LGBTQIA+ communities (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans, Queer/Questioning, Intersex, Asexual and all other identities under the LGBT umbrella).

Notes to editors

Applications for LGBT+ History Month microgrants can be made here

Events or activities must be delivered within the month of February 2023. Applicants will receive decisions the week of Monday 21 November when a contract will be offered as part of the microgrant process.

For more information please email culture@hackney.gov.uk using the subject title: LGBTQAI+ history Month microgrants, or visit www.lovehackney.uk/lgbt-history-month

Source link