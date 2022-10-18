Important information for patients and visitors – Arriva drivers strike action
More than 100 Arriva bus drivers are expected to begin indefinite strike action from Friday (21 October) in opposition of the company’s plans to close its site on Portland Road at the end of this month (31 October).
Patients and visitors are advised this is expected to cause major disruption to bus services across the region. Please make alternative arrangements for any hospital appointments / visits.
The following public services will not be in operation:
- Service 43
- Service 44
- Service 45
- Service 46/46A
- Service 47
- Service 52
- Service 53
- Service 54
- Service 55
- Service 553
- Service 555
Other services will also experience some disruption to timetables so please check the Arriva website for the latest information.