Important information for patients and visitors – Arriva drivers strike action

More than 100 Arriva bus drivers are expected to begin indefinite strike action from Friday (21 October) in opposition of the company’s plans to close its site on Portland Road at the end of this month (31 October).

Patients and visitors are advised this is expected to cause major disruption to bus services across the region. Please make alternative arrangements for any hospital appointments / visits.

The following public services will not be in operation:

Service 43

Service 44

Service 45

Service 46/46A

Service 47

Service 52

Service 53

Service 54

Service 55

Service 553

Service 555

Other services will also experience some disruption to timetables so please check the Arriva website for the latest information.