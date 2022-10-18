Manchester professor makes disability power list

A Professor of Social Work from The University of Manchester has been recognised as one of the UK’s most influential disabled people.

Professor Alys Young says she’s delighted to have made the Shaw Trust Disability Power 100 2022.

She follows in the footsteps of Jess Boland, Senior Lecturer in Functional Materials and co-chair of The University’s disabled staff network, who was on the list last year.

Professor Young is a co-leader of the Social Research with Deaf People research group which works in British Sign Language focussing on inequalities in health and social care affecting d/Deaf people.

She said: “Having lived with a serious debilitating condition most of my adult life, a great deal of my research work and academic teaching and student support is driven by a commitment to social justice, in all its forms.

“Anything I am able to do to unlock the latent potential and talents of others is a key motivator in redressing the consequences of structural and interpersonal inequalities.”

A former Academic Lead for Disability Equality at the university of Manchester, she is also a distinguished visiting professor at the Centre for Deaf Studies at the University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa.