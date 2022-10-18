Stage is set for expansion at the John Peel Centre » Babergh Mid Suffolk

Iconic venue, the John Peel Centre for Creative Arts, is set to welcome more visitors, events, and experiences, as they expand into neighbouring 11 Market Place.

A partnership between the John Peel Centre and Mid Suffolk District Council is bringing the vacant building at 11 Market Place in Stowmarket back into use.

Once used as the town’s Assembly Rooms, and formerly as a NatWest bank, the additional, flexible space could be used to create an alternative entrance to the John Peel Centre from the marketplace.

The expansion will also create more space for music, art, performance, and a range of community uses for the whole town to enjoy.

The John Peel Centre first opened its doors and welcomed bands on stage in 2011. Since that time, it has carried the legacy of DJ John Peel supporting new music, up and coming bands, theatre and much more.

Proposals for the space will be shared with the local community for their views and feedback before a final masterplan is developed.

Sarah Wilkin, CEO of the John Peel Centre, commented: “We are delighted that the John Peel Centre is now able to start turning dreams into reality and begin our planned expansion and integration into 11 Market Place. We thank Mid Suffolk District Council for its generosity and look forward to creating a dynamic music, arts, and cultural hub that supports and fosters the energy of local people and facilitates wider enjoyment of the arts.”

Mid Suffolk District Council purchased the building in 2017 to ensure this prominent, historic building could be developed for a range of activities to support the economic and cultural growth in Stowmarket.

Cllr Harry Richardson, cabinet member for economic growth, said: “The official handover of 11 Market Place to the John Peel Centre marks the potential for growth of an important cultural space. Not only that, but also supports the wider Stowmarket vison to bring more art, leisure and entertainment to the heart of the town.”

Plans for the expansion of the John Peel Centre were showcased at the recent public exhibition; ‘What’s Next for Stowmarket’, along with a range of other projects coming to the town. Further information about the event including an online survey can be found on the councils website

More information about the John Peel Centre can be found on their website