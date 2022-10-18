University celebrates Black History Month with special events

The University of Bedfordshire is hosting a series of public and student events throughout October to mark this year’s Black History Month.

The national celebration’s theme for 2022 is ‘Time for Change: Action Not Words’ which focuses on educating allies and encouraging them to actively take part in helping to make real change.

The University has continued its Proud To Be Black campaign this year with a dedicated webpage featuring Q&As from proud members of Bedfordshire’s Black student and staff community. The campaign also signposts a Black History Month reading list, podcast recommendations and other useful information in order to help educate everyone about Black history, culture and success.

Boteko Litombe, a recent BSc (Hons) Marketing graduate, said: “I’m proud to be Black because I can see the beauty in it all. I think it’s beautiful to be Black, I think Black culture is beautiful, and I also think my faith is a beautiful thing too. I’m reminded of this every time I’m around my family and my community – we have a certain style, flavour and swagger that’s sprinkled over everything we do and that makes me feel so, so proud.”

He added: “Black History Month allows us as a society to reflect on the amazing contributions that black people have made in history… and it reminds me that I too can have an impact on the world around me.”

Bedfordshire is also hosting a number of public and student-facing Black History Month events throughout October on the Luton campus which are all free to attend.

On 26th October (2-4pm), the University will be screening a short film called ‘Pathways’ which confronts what it is like to be Black in the UK. Produced by Emmanuel Afilaka – a current MA Criminology student – this documentary aims to evoke discussions of issues around identity, belonging, community and race. The screening will be followed by a Q&A panel, featuring academics from the School of Applied Social Science’s Changemakers group, who will be sharing thoughts and ideas with the production team, cast and guests. Members of the public, students and staff can register their attendance via Eventbrite.

On 28th October (2.30-4.30pm), the University’s Race Equality Network will be hosting a creative showcase, celebrating the history of Black arts. The event will feature short ﬁlm screenings, spoken poetry and live dance performances by School of Arts & Creative Industries’ students, recent graduates and local performers. There will also be cultural fashion and art on display, with the whole event aiming to embody the achievements of Black artists over the decades. The public are invited to attend and can register in advance via Eventbrite.

Between the 18th-26th October, Beds SU is hosting a number of events for Black History Month for students to take part in, including a live cornrow demonstration and Q&A on 18th October (12.30-1.30pm), an Afrobeats club night on 20th October (11pm-3am) and a Black art paint party on 26th October (6-10pm). For more information visit the SU’s events page.

Speaking as part of the University’s Proud To Be Black campaign, Tabitha Ajao – Beds SU Co-Vice Present for Campus Engagement & Equality – commented: “For me, Black History Month is a time where we reflect on the bravery of those who came before us and those who fought for the freedom of Black people everywhere. To be a true ally, I believe you must first recognise your privilege and use that privilege to be a part of the ongoing fight against racial injustice.”