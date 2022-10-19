Announcing a new speech and language resource to help Dorset families

Dorset Council is proud to introduce a new online speech, language and communication need (SLCN) resource called ‘The Balanced System’. The Balanced System is designed to be used by families and practitioners across the Dorset and BCP areas.

The resource is structured using the balanced system framework which provides a journey to make sure the right provisions are available for parents, carers and professionals. The website assists the user in building a programme of support to help children and young people develop their speech, language and communication.

Using The Balanced System, families and professionals can find information, advice and contact details for local and UK resources which are suitable for all ages, in order to create a pathway of support.

You can explore The Balanced System resource HERE