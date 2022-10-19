Bird flu outbreak » Babergh Mid Suffolk

Information on where the recent bird flu outbreak in the East of England, is affecting our districts.

Monday 17 October

An outbreak of Avian Influenza (high pathogenic strain HN51) has been detected at a commercial premises in Needham Market, Suffolk.

DEFRA’s Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) has put a 3km Protection Zone and a 10km Surveillance Zone in place around the infected premises to limit the risk of the disease spreading (pictured below), which is enforced by Suffolk Trading Standards.

The zones control the movement of birds and bird products. Trading standards will be ensuring all birds within the 3km Zone are housed, making contact with all properties within the zone to establish what poultry are in the area.

Find more information about Avian Influenza and the outbreaks across the country on the Government’s website

Read the declaration for the Needham Market outbreak

Wednesday 5 October

An outbreak of Avian Influenza (high pathogenic strain HN51) has been detected at a commercial premises in Stoke By Nayland, Suffolk.

DEFRA’s Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) has put a 3km Protection Zone and a 10km Surveillance Zone in place around the infected premises to limit the risk of the disease spreading (pictured below), which is enforced by Suffolk Trading Standards.

The zones control the movement of birds and bird products. Trading standards will be ensuring all birds within the 3km Zone are housed, making contact with all properties within the zone to establish what poultry are in the area.

Find more information about Avian Influenza and the outbreaks across the country on the Government’s website

Read the declaration for the Stoke By Nayland outbreak

Tuesday 27 September

The Animal Plant and Health Agency (APHA) has detected a number of cases of bird flu (avian influenza) in poultry, and wild and captive birds, across the east of England, including in Nedging in Babergh (see below).

In response, the agency has declared a regional Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) in Norfolk, Suffolk and parts of Essex.

This means there is now a legal requirement for all bird keepers in our districts, and further afield, to implement enhanced biosecurity measures to help protect their flocks.

Find up to date information on the Government’s website, including details on how to report any dead wild birds to Defra.

Monday 26 September

An outbreak of Avian Influenza (high pathogenic strain HN51) has been detected at a commercial premises in Nedging, Suffolk.

DEFRA’s Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) has put a 3km Protection Zone and a 10km Surveillance Zone in place around the infected premises to limit the risk of the disease spreading (pictured below), which is enforced by Suffolk Trading Standards.

The zones control the movement of birds and bird products. Trading standards will be ensuring all birds within the 3km Zone are housed, making contact with all properties within the zone to establish what poultry are in the area.

Find more information about Avian Influenza and the outbreaks across the country on the Government’s website

Read the declaration for the Nedging outbreak