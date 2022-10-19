Last chance to have your say on Healthy School Street schemes – Newsroom

Two consultations are set to close in the next few days on proposals for 13 new and 10 existing, trial Healthy School Street schemes across Croydon.

School Streets encourage healthy journeys during the busy school run, improving safety around schools and reducing air pollution by limiting motor traffic during pick-up and drop-off hours.

The schemes further seek to improve access for residents living locally to schools where there have been issues with vehicles blocking driveways.

The council launched an informal consultation on 28 September seeking views on its proposals to trial 13 new schemes – benefitting 18 local schools.

Survey responses and school feedback will be used to decide whether or not to introduce any of these schemes on a trial basis for up to 18 months.

The informal consultation is set to close at midnight tomorrow (Wednesday 19 October), and surveys for each scheme can be found on the council website.

Meanwhile, a six-month formal consultation on 10 trial schemes is set to conclude on 25 October.

These 10 popular Healthy School Streets were brought back after a brief pause last winter. The council also added additional signage at Haling Road, Keston Ave, Montpelier Road, and Southcote Road to offer drivers more advanced warning to avoid penalty charge notices.

Responses for the 10 trial schemes can be submitted online via the council website or by writing to: Order Making Section, Parking Design Team, Sustainable Communities, Regeneration & Economic Recovery, Croydon Council, Bernard Weatherill House, 8 Mint Walk, Croydon, CR0 1EA.

Following this formal consultation, a decision will be taken in the coming months as to whether to make the schemes permanent, and feedback will be used to determine if any further improvements are required.

“We want to hear from as many residents, parents, carers, local businesses, school staff and even pupils as possible so that we can listen to their views before we make decisions on the future of these schemes.

“This allows us an opportunity to use your feedback to make changes –like putting in additional signage – and I encourage anyone who hasn’t yet responded to do so as soon as possible.”

Jason Perry, Executive Mayor of Croydon

“I’m hoping a Healthy School Street will be better safety-wise for our children, encourage more of our families to walk or scoot or ride to school more often – which is healthier and better for the environment.

“I certainly think it will help with the local residents who must get fed up – in fact I get complaints often regularly – that people have blocked their drives, or they can’t get out of the road because it’s gridlocked.”

Chris Andrew, Headteacher at St. James the Great Primary and Nursery School

To learn more about Healthy School Streets, visit the council website.