Lincolnshire’s hospitals to be lit up for Diwali celebrations

Lincolnshire’s hospitals will be lit up with bright stars for Diwali celebrations.

This year the returning Upon a Star Christmas campaign will begin earlier with the stars being lit up for Diwali.

From Monday 24 October until Friday 28 October the stars will be lit up at Lincoln County Hospital, Grantham and District Hospital and Pilgrim Hospital Boston, to celebrate the festival of light.

Ben Petts, Charity Manager at the United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity, said: “We hope the stars being lit up for Diwali celebrations will highlight the five-day festival which celebrates the victory of light over darkness.”

Trish Tsuro, Chair of the BAME Staff Network, said: “Our staff spend a lot of time at work and consider their work teams’ part of their families. Therefore, it is only right that we acknowledge and celebrate the cultural festivals that they honour, home away from home.

“Learning and participating in each other’s cultural events is one of the ways that our Trust want diversity and inclusion to be a significant part of the organisation’s tapestry. Happy Diwali to all!”

The stars will be turned back on for the Christmas period at a switch-on event on Friday 18 November at Lincoln County Hospital.

For more information about fundraising or sponsoring a star please contact Gary Burr, Charity Fundraiser, via gary.burr@ulh.nhs.uk, or you can find out more on the ULHC website.