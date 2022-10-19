New Council scheme launched to support student travel in Eden

Eden District Council has today, 18 October 2022, launched a brand new 16 to 19 year old student’s Travel Bursary Scheme.

The pilot scheme – delivered as part of the Council’s Inspiring Eden initiative – is being delivered to help local young people access training and learning in the area.

Applicants must live in the Eden district and need assistance with travel costs to get to their place of learning. Support is available for the current academic year.

A key aim of the pilot programme is to understand the travel issues that young people face in accessing education. It is hoped that the insights gained through the pilot will help develop effective student transport support once the new Westmorland and Furness Council comes into force, from 1 April 2023.

Cllr Mary Robinson, Portfolio Holder for Economy and Enterprise and Deputy Leader at Eden District Council, said, “The geography of our district means that many local young people face a range of challenges in accessing services. This is no more evident than with accessing training and learning opportunities.

“We are already supporting initiatives at Alston Moor Federation and Ullswater Community College, in partnership with Myerscough College, to assist travel for those 16 to 19 year old students undertaking a range of training through these institutions.

“I am pleased we are able to add to these programme to assist local young people access the training they need to achieve their dreams and ambitions.

“I am determined that we work with local people and organisations across Eden to develop projects and proposals that will ensure local needs, demands and aspirations are reflected in the services of the new Westmorland and Furness Council.”

To register your interest or to find out more about the Inspiring Eden 16 to 19 year old student’s Travel Bursary Scheme, email inspiringeden@eden.gov.uk with your name, address and contact details to receive an application pack. The deadline to register interest is Friday 11 November 2022.

ENDS