QEH part of national conversation on World Menopause Day – QEH Media Hub

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital King’s Lynn (QEH) NHS Foundation Trust is proud to announce its involvement in news-style programme Continuing the Conversation in partnership with ITN Business – ITN’s bespoke production hub, and the British Menopause Society for World Menopause Day.

Anchored by television presenter and journalist Louise Minchin, Menopause: Continuing the Conversation premieres today on World Menopause Day, 18 October and features the QEH’s Head of Staff Experience and Wellbeing, Amanda-Jane Weir, and former Emergency Department Matron, Pamela Chapman.

The programme features key industry interviews and news-style reports along with sponsored editorial profiles and organisations who have made changes to workplace policy to support their teams through the menopause from perimenopause and beyond.

QEH is proud to be a national leader in the area of workplace support for women going through the menopause. The hospital became the first NHS Trust in the country to state that it is a Menopause-Friendly employer in its job adverts, with the Trust outlining its support for employees at the point of application and having a clear package of support in place. This includes training and awareness for managers and staff, a network of support through volunteer Menopause Champions, and a regular Menopause Clinic to bring support directly to staff going through the Menopause and their families.

You can watch Menopause: Continuing the Conversation on the British Menopause Society YouTube.

