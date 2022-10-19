Road and footpath improvements on Leads Road

Leads Road will undergo road and footpath improvements from next week, ensuring safer surfaces for all road users and pedestrians.

The work will take place on a section of the road between Lindengate Way and the Colfax Windows showroom.

To allow these essential upgrades to be carried out safely, there will be four-way temporary traffic signals controlling traffic on Leads Road, Lindengate Way and Joscelyn Avenue, and a road closure at the junction of Leads Road and Foredyke Avenue.

Councillor Mark Ieronimo, Portfolio Holder for Transportation, Roads and Highways, said: “It is vitally important that the council repairs and renews more footpaths and improves the quality of road surfaces across the city for the benefit and safety of all users.

“To minimise disruption for motorists, traffic will be managed by temporary traffic signals, avoiding the need to close part of Leads Road.

“We look forward to getting the work completed as quickly as possible.”

The work will begin on Monday 24 October and will take about three weeks to complete. Work will take place between 8am and 7pm.

Bus services and bin collections will not be affected by the work.

Wrights Civil Engineering is carrying out the work on behalf of Hull City Council.