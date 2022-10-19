SDEC receives NHS England visit

The Trust was delighted to host a delegation from NHS England last Thursday as we officially opened the Same Day Emergency Care Unit with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting.

As well as celebrating the successes and fantastic work of all those involved with the clinical teams the visit was also an opportunity to share learning and as well as planning improvements to the SDEC model and how it can be expanded.

The representatives from NHSE were Charlotte Aston, Director of National Urgent and Emergency Care Transformation; Julian Redhead, National Clinical Director, Urgent and Emergency Care for NHS England; Rachel Vokes, Deputy Director of Hospitals Transformation, Tom Hughes – National Emergency Care Data Set Clinical Lead; Adam Brunning, National Senior Programme Manager (SDEC), Jason Flannigan-Salmon, National Programme Manager (SDEC).

Speaking about the visit, Natalie Hudson, Chief Operating Officer at the Trust said: “The NHS England team were really complimentary. They had previously visited 18 months ago and they couldn’t believe the difference in the unit, and they were really impressed, particularly by the fact that we have got the medical and surgical combined in there.

“I’d like to thank everyone who is involved in the project. It is an evolving process and we want it bigger and better than it is now, but it is also important to recognise everybody’s efforts.”