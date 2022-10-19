Warning: Energy bill discount scams

Halton Trading Standards is warning consumers about scam energy rebate/discount text messages currently circulating. Below is an example of one of these scam texts:

This is an example of the many different energy scam text messages (and emails) currently circulating. It is unsolicited, it is not addressed to the individual (as this generic text message has been sent to thousands of people) and its offering something for free (i.e. a discount off your energy bill). Finally it wants you to click a link, where it will undoubtedly then ask you for bank and personal details, so the scammers can steal/abuse your money and identity.

The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) has stated they are specifically concerned about the following types of energy scams:

• Scam energy rebate text messages

• Energy tariff mis-selling by doorstep sellers

• Loan sharks preying on the most vulnerable affected by the cost-of-living crisis.

The National Cyber Security Centre have produced guidance on how to spot and report scam emails, texts, websites and calls. Please see link below:

https://www.ncsc.gov.uk/collection/phishing-scams/report-scam-text-message

If you or somebody you know has been caught out by a scam or fraud please contact one of our specialist officers, Linda or Sue on 0151 511 8785 or 0151 511 8775, who are already working with people in Halton who have lost thousands of pounds to scams.

If you need advice on anything else please contact the Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline or 0808 223 1133.