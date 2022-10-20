7 Do’s and Don’ts of Company Formation

Starting your own business can be exciting and fulfilling. However, you, as a new business owner, need to be on top of your game if you want to achieve success.

There are many vital factors that will come into play so you have to be focused. For this blog, allow us to share with you a few practical do’s and don’ts to implement as you begin your entrepreneurial journey.

Do #1: Choose the right business idea

To start off, it’s important to determine the business concept that is best for you. Consider your talents, skills, and interests so you can decide which business idea is worth pursuing the most.

As a Forbes article reminds us:

“Most business advice tells you to monetize what you love, but it misses two other very important elements: it needs to be profitable and something you’re good at.”

Do #2: Check out registration requirements

Next, you need to learn about business registration requirements.

According to the US Small Business Administration website:

“Your location and business structure determine how you’ll need to register your business. Determine those factors first, and registration becomes very straightforward.”

Some of the most common business structures are:

Sole proprietorship

Partnership

Corporation

S Corporation

Limited liability company (LLC)

Go visit your state’s official website to learn more about which process applies for your business.

Do #3: Keep detailed records

Once your business is up and running, make it a point to keep detailed records at all times. Doing so can bring numerous benefits for your business.

For example, yearly taxation and audits will be much easier if your records are accurate. More than that, you will be able to observe and study your company closely. In turn, this can help you overcome challenges and devise effective business strategies.

Make sure to keep physical and digital copies of your records to avoid losing valuable data.

Don’t #1: Don’t forget to create a business bank account

As an entrepreneur, keeping your finances organized is a must. You can’t afford to mix your personal and business funds. Besides, opening a separate bank account gives your business instant credibility and professionalism. Buyers will find it easier to trust you plus you will be able to protect your personal finances as well.

Don’t #2: Don’t underestimate the importance of having a solid team

Having a competent team behind you is definitely one of the keys to achieving business success. Keep in mind that your employees will represent your business to customers. So it’s crucial that you hire those who believe your vision and are willing to embody your culture.

Don’t #3: Don’t ignore negative feedback

While it’s always exciting to receive positive reviews from your customers, you should likewise pay attention to those who leave negative remarks.

As you establish your own startup, you want to learn from both the good and bad feedback.

“Let people interact with your product or service and see what their take is on it,” Entrepreneur.com encourages business owners. “A fresh set of eyes can help point out a problem you might have missed. Plus, these people will become your first brand advocates, especially if you listen to their input and they like the product.”

Don’t #4: Don’t neglect legal compliance

As you get busy with your business, it might become easier to overlook legal compliance. You will need to file different forms, pay different fees, and meet different deadlines to remain in good standing.

The good news here is that you can actually tap third-party providers to help you out with these important requirements. For example, a registered agent can receive and file legal documents on your behalf. In addition, they make it a point to inform you about any upcoming due dates.

Final thoughts

Forming a company can be demanding so you definitely need to stay focused on the things that matter most. You will face challenges but if you persevere, it will be most rewarding.

As former Secretary of State Colin Powell once said:

“There are no secrets to success. It is the result of preparation, hard work, and learning from failure.”