AccessAble and MKUH launch new Accessibility Guide

Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust becomes the latest of over 80 NHS Trusts to partner with AccessAble; the UK’s leading provider of detailed disabled access information.

MKUH has partnered with AccessAble to create Detailed Access Guides to facilities, wards, and departments at the hospital.

The Guides are 100 per cent facts, figures and photographs to help patients, visitors and staff plan their journeys to and around the hospital, covering everything from parking facilities and hearing loops, to walking distances and accessible toilets.

We know everyone’s accessibility needs are different, which is why having detailed, accurate information is so important. It’s why all of the details you’ll find in the Guide have been checked in person, on site, by trained surveyors.

Anna Nelson, Chief Executive of AccessAble, said: “We are delighted to launch this new Accessibility Guide to Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, prioritising accessibility and patient experience, recognising how crucial detailed access information is for disabled patients, visitors and staff.

“I would like to express my thanks to the Trust for championing the provision of hospital accessibility information, making visits less anxious, uncertain and difficult for disabled people.”

The platform was launched today (Wednesday 19 October), with members of staff and the local community attending a small event (see image below) to find out more about how the tool works and what the future plans for accessibility look like at the hospital.

Professor Joe Harrison, Chief Executive at Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are extremely proud to have partnered with AccessAble to improve how we communicate the accessibility of our site for all users of the hospital. As an organisation, we are committed to creating an inclusive, safe and secure environment for our staff, patients and visitors and continue to work closely with our community to embrace new platforms such as AccessAble.

“Their skills and expertise have been invaluable throughout this programme and I hope that through making this information available to patients prior to them visiting the hospital, we can make that experience slightly less daunting. The launch of our Access Guides is just the start and I welcome feedback from all to ensure that we continue to develop this vital communication platform in the future.”

You can view our Accessibility Guide here: https://www.accessable.co.uk/milton-keynes-university-hospital-nhs-foundation-trust. It is also available via the AccessAble App which is free to download from the App Store and Google Play, giving you accessibility information at your fingertips during your hospital visit.