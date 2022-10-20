Boost for affordable housing in Hartlepool

The construction of 18 new homes for rent has given a welcome boost to the supply of affordable housing in Hartlepool.

Built by Gus Robinson Developments for Hartlepool Borough Council, the homes – a mix of two and three bedroom houses and two bedroom flats – are at Hill View in the village of Greatham.

The £2.2 million scheme has been funded by the Council, along with grant support from the Homes England Affordable Homes Programme.

All of the properties have been quickly let, testimony to their high standard. They are fully carpeted and have high-quality, modern kitchens and bathrooms. Some have photovoltaic (PV) technology on the roof to convert sunlight into electrical energy. In addition, all gardens are turfed.

Councillor Shane Moore, the Leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, said on a visit to the site: “The Council has an on-going commitment to support and encourage the provision of affordable Council owned housing across the Borough and this scheme is a massive boost for that.

“Everyone who has viewed them has been impressed by the quality of the homes and I would like to thank all parties involved.

“I would particularly like to acknowledge the financial support of Homes England via a grant from their Affordable Homes Programme.”

(Left-right): Councillor Shane Moore, Kirsty Birbeck from Homes England, Hartlepool Borough Council’s Principal Housing Officer (Place) Amy Waller; Hartlepool Borough Council Assistant Director (Development and Growth) Bev Bearne and Ward Councillor Bob Buchan

Kirsty Birbeck, Manager – Provider Management with Homes England, said: “Despite the current challenges affecting the country, accelerating housebuilding remains our number one priority. We are committed to supporting Hartlepool Borough Council who have ambitions to build new homes and our investment through affordable housing grant allows us to do that. We’re delighted that this funding will enable the Council to deliver much-needed new homes in Hartlepool.”

The new homes bring the total number of properties owned and managed by the Council to 326.