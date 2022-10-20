Cllr Connor Donnithorne joins Cornwall Council Cabinet

Cllr Connor Donnithorne, member for Redruth Central, Carharrack & St Day, is joining Cornwall Council’s Cabinet as the new Portfolio Holder for Transport.

His appointment follows the decision of Cllr Philip Desmonde to step down from the role from 1 November 2022, to spend more time with his family. Cllr Desmonde will continue to represent the communities of Pool and Tehidy on the Council.

Since coming to the role in May 2021, Cllr Desmonde has delivered a number of initiatives to improve transport in Cornwall and make it safer including the pledge to roll out 20mph zoning, delivering lower bus fares for residents and the launch of the Cornwall Transport Plan, with a vision based on better quality of life, connectivity and sustainability. The work on Cornwall’s bus fares has recently been recognised by the UK Bus Awards.

The Cabinet role being taken over by Cllr Donnithorne includes responsibility for transport and highways, parking strategy and the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry.

Cllr Linda Taylor, leader of the council, said:

“I would like to place on record my thanks to Philip who has achieved some milestone successes during his eighteen-month tenure as transport portfolio holder. He has successfully delivered on his promise to initiate the introduction of 20mph speed limits in appropriate residential areas and he has put in place a Cornwall Transport Plan with a vision for transport in Cornwall to be excellent, carbon neutral and connect people, communities, businesses and services in a way that enhances quality of life. To that end, he has succeeded in driving forward the introduction of £5 a day and £20 a week tickets for bus travel anywhere in Cornwall. At a time of the cost of living crisis, this is a significant achievement in driving down public transport costs for our residents. We have an exciting transport agenda to deliver in the coming years and I am confident that Connor will now build on Philip’s success in this role.”

Phillip Desmonde said:

“I take this decision with sadness but tempered with real pride about what has been achieved by this Cabinet in the last 18 months. I know that Connor will do a great job in this role and will continue to push forward our ambitious agenda for transport. In the next few weeks I will support Connor as he gets to grips with the transport portfolio and will continue to support my colleagues ‘from the back benches’ in any way I can.”

Connor Donnithorne, who has already had significant experience first as Deputy and more recently Chair of the Economic Growth and Development Overview and Scrutiny Committee, said:

“I am honoured to have been asked to join the Cabinet at such a crucial time. I understand that people need good transport links to be able to get to work, to connect with friends and family or to do business. As a local small business owner, I know just how vital it is for our economy and our communities to get this right. I look forward to working with Cabinet colleagues to deliver on our promise to build an efficient and sustainable transport system.”

Story posted 19 October 2022