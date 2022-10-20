Congratulations to our One Coventry Plan competition winners and runners-up! – Coventry City Council

On Monday 17 October, we had our lucky winners and runners-up from our One Coventry Plan competitions attend the Council House to be awarded with their prizes for their fantastic competition entries!

As part of both our summer holiday and back to school competition, young people were asked to show us what they wanted the Coventry of 2030 to look and feel like by coming up with a creative idea. This could have been a poster, drawing, poem, story, video, or anything else imaginative!

We had some brilliant entries, and it was over to the residents at Copthorne Lodge care home who had the tough job of judging the competitions, but after careful consideration our winners and runners-up were chosen:

Residents at Copthorne Lodge care home choosing their winners

Competition one

6 and under winner: Spoorthi Karthikeyan (age 3)

Spoorthi Karthikeyan’s entry

6 and under runner-up: Deborah Osei (age 5)

Deborah Osei’s entry

7 to 11 winner: Madison-Lea Runacre (age 9)

Madison-Lea Runacre’s entry

7 to 11 runner-up: Tahmeed Anaam (age 7)

Tahmeed Anaam’s entry

12 and over winner: Freya Howarth (age 12)

Freya Howarth’s entry

12 and over runner up: Joshua Marklew (age 13)

Joshua Marklew’s entry

Competition two

7 and under winner: Elijah Platts (age 6)

Elijah Platts’ entry

7 and under runner up: Arthur Platts (age 4)

Arthur Platts’ entry

Councillor Kevin Maton, Lord Mayor of Coventry, awarded each child with their prize which was a £10 book voucher for the runners-up and a £25 book voucher for the winners. The children also received a very special goody bag to take home with them.

The Lord Mayor said:

“It was an honour to award these children with their prizes for taking part in our One Coventry Plan competitions. They are the future pioneers of our city who have each produced some fantastic ideas for how they’d like Coventry to look and feel like in 2030.

“I am very proud of all of them and think this has been a great opportunity for the younger people in our city to have their say and help us in the development of our One Coventry Plan which will help us ensure Coventry can be the best it can be.”

After the prizes were handed out, the children and their families then had the opportunity to have a tour of the Council House, which was an experience enjoyed by all. The children – and some willing parents! – even had the chance to wear the Lord Mayor’s tricorne and robe!

Arthur Platts trying on the Lord Mayors tricorne

Vincent Runacre trying on the Lord Mayor’s robe and tricorne

A big congratulations to all our wonderful winners and runners-up and to all of the other children who took part in our competition and sent in some very creative ideas. There is a display of all of the children’s artwork available for all to see in the Council House.

One Coventry Plan display

Here’s what some of our winners, runners-up and parents had to say:

Freya Howarth, winner of the 12 and over category from competition one said: “I think it was really important for me to take part in the competition because it meant I could have a say on what I want my city to be like when I’m older.”

Mohammad At-Amin, Tahmeed Anaam’s Dad, runner up of the 7 – 11 category from competition one said: “Tahmeed took part in the poster competition for the One Coventry Plan and I’m really proud of my son because he got the runner-up and he really enjoyed making his poster and thought about how to make an eco-friendly city.”

Madison-Lea Runacre, winner of 7-11 category for competition one said: “I wanted to take part in the competition because I really like art and I’m so happy because I didn’t expect to win!”

Michelle Platts, Elijah and Arthur’s mum, our winner and runner-up from competition two, said: “I work for Coventry City Council, and I saw the competition advertised on the intranet and thought my boys could have a go at doing it.

“We talked about Coventry, the important things that are in our city, the things that we like about it and the things that we thought we could imagine for the future. Elijah spent quite a lot of time talking about electric cars, having green energy and he also wanted to put something in around wining the premiership with the Sky Blues!

“His little brother Arthur drew an electric vehicle and they both worked really hard on the posters, and we were so proud of them when they won. It’s definitely something that they’ll remember growing up.”​​

You can see more photos from the event over in the One Coventry Plan competition awards album on the Council’s Flickr.

Don’t forget, although our formal engagement on the Plan has ended, we’d still really like to hear from you about any ideas or thoughts you may have that will help us to deliver our priorities successfully.

Please email: onecoventry@coventry.gov.uk if you have any questions, suggestions or visit our One Coventry Plan webpage for further information.