Cost-of-living ‘Support Hub’ launches alongside county warm bank offer

Gloucestershire County Council has brought together a wealth of information from the public and third sector, to help everyone get faster access to the support they need during the cost-of-living challenges.

The ‘Support Hub’ is split into five key areas – money, food, energy, warm spaces, and protecting health and wellbeing. It is currently based online, with hardcopy alternatives being made available very soon.

The county council is also launching its warm bank offer called ‘Warm and Welcome’. This will allow residents to access free warm and welcoming spaces within libraries. This will include:

Warm places to relax

Hot drinks

Free access to internet and Wi-Fi

Access to computers

Charging points for devices

Signposting to further advice and support

Free activities such as homework help, knit and natter, and library clubs

Everything else you’d expect at your local library

Cllr Mark Hawthorne, Leader of Gloucestershire County Council, said: “There is a wealth of information related to support with the cost-of-living challenges, but much of it is scattered across different organisations. We’ve brought this together in one place to make accessing this information much easier.

“Alongside this, we are today launching our ‘Warm and Welcome’ offer in libraries – an enhanced offer to what libraries provide every day. All this in the same week we announced the new phase of Levelling Up funding to tackle health inequalities in the most deprived communities in Gloucestershire. We hope this package of support will help residents in this tough climate.”

Any organisations with additional information for inclusion in the ‘Support Hub’ can e-mail communications@gloucestershire.gov.uk

www.gloucestershire.gov.uk/support-hub