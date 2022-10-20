Newly Refurbished Southside Car Park in Dorking Ready to Welcome Shoppers – Latest news from Mole Valley District Council

Improvement works to Mole Valley District Council’s (MVDC’s) Southside Car Park in Dorking have been completed as part of a wider, multimillion-pound car park refurbishment project in the district.

The works started in June 2022 and took just over three months to complete. All works were phased, to minimise disruptions and keep the car park operational.

Users and visitors of the Dorking car park will benefit from £375k improvements including resurfacing, relining, handrails and drainage. New signage has also been installed throughout the car park and the parking bays have been widened. Parent and child bays have also been added, including a 30 minute free one.

Clayton Wellman, Cabinet Member for Sustainable Economy and Security said: “I’m really pleased that we’re able to deliver these improvements to Southside car park and progress our refurbishment plans for our car parks, despite the economic challenges that the country is facing. I would like to thank our residents and businesses for their understanding during the works. The next step for Southside will be fitting Electric Vehicle Charge Points to support MVDC’s Climate Change Strategy.

“We have good car parks available in the district, but small changes in our habits contribute towards making a big difference to our world, and I would like to encourage residents and visitors to our towns and villages to walk and cycle when possible. With this in mind, we will be installing a new bank of cycle racks at Southside to add further convenience for cyclists to the many racks we already have across the town.

“Please note, that as a result of a vehicle collision causing structural damage to Rose Hill Arch, Rose Hill is currently closed on grounds of public safety. Surrey County Council has set up a traffic diversion for residents and visitors using Southside car park to exit the car park through Marlborough Road. MVDC – including Southern Building Control Partnership – will continue to work with Surrey County Council Highways team and the owner of Rose Hill Arch and we will provide updates as to when Rose Hill may be re-opened when we have more details. Thank you for your patience.”