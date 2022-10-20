Sad passing of former Mayor of Exeter and Honorary Alderman Diana Bess

Former Mayor of Exeter and Honorary Alderman Diana Bess has sadly passed away, the City Council has announced.

The former councillor was first elected to the City Council in 1979 as a Conservative candidate in the former Barton Ward, where she served for four years.

She then represented the Countess Wear Ward for 13 years, retiring in 1996.

She was Mayor of the city from 1989 to 1990 and later made an Honorary Alderman, a position she held up until her recent death.

Council Leader Cllr Phil Bialyk paid tribute to Diana during full Council. He said: “Diana was a friend of the family. I used to get on well with Diana and although we sat on different sides, it shows that you can cross political lines.

“I know that she worked hard for the people she represented in her ward, and I have lots of memories of her.”

Lord Mayor Cllr Yolonda Henson, said: “We came to the Council at the same time, in 1979. We were young and enthusiastic and wanted to put the world to rights and the Council right. She fought for the city and gave a lot to the Council – she did it because she wanted to make life better for others.”

The Council extends its sympathies to the friends and family of Diana at this sad time.