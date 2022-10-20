Three days of FREE pumpkin carving workshops are coming to The Glass Works this October half term!





19 October 2022



Sand in Your Eye, the Yorkshire artists behind the incredible sand lion sculpture earlier this year, are hosting three days of special Halloween workshops to teach you how to carve the perfect pumpkin.

The workshops are taking place on 27th, 28th and 29th October and are available via booking only.

Join them in in the upper mall of Barnsley Market, next to the Tiny Tarn play area in The Glass Works. You may get messy so please dress appropriately!

Places are limited and will be allocated on a first come first served basis. You must book a ticket prior to attending.

For those unable to attend the carving workshops themselves, Sand in Your Eye will also be showing off their incredible carving skills as they create an amazing live giant pumpkin carving throughout the day. And there’s FREE Halloween face painting too every day from 10 am to 2 pm in the market!

Elsewhere in The Glass Works, the Library @ The Lightbox will be hosting free activities this spooky season on set days from 10am until 11am. These include a Haunted House Crafts session on 25th October and a Halloween Bunting Craft workshop on 28th October.

If that wasn’t enough half-term entertainment, there is also Brick By Brick, a free international LEGO exhibition at Barnsley Museum Gallery @ The Glass Works. The exhibition displays the work of 18 artists, designers and photographers who use LEGO as their inspiration. The Brick By Brick exhibition is in place until 8th January.