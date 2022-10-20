‘We want the Met to make Hackney an exemplar of its new anti-racist approach’: Hackney Council welcomes new Commissioner’s plans to banish racism from force

Mayor of Hackney Philip Glanville and Cabinet Member for Community Safety, Cllr Susan Fajana-Thomas, have written to the new Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, Sir Mark Rowley, following an independent review , commissioned by the Mayor of London, that found the Metropolitan Police’s internal disciplinary system to be racist, misogynist and sexist.

In the letter, they welcome the Commissioner’s:

Plans to make the radical and necessary changes to the Metropolitan Police in order to ensure racism – and other forms of bias – are erased from the force.

Acknowledgment that a systems, leadership and culture overhaul is needed to make real and lasting changes in order for the Met to properly serve all residents.

Acknowledgment that Black and Global Majority communities haven’t felt heard; and now need to be in order to be properly and fairly served by the police.

But they have also:

Reiterated the Council’s calls for the Met to recommit to the definition of institutional racism in the Stephen Lawrence Inquiry , and to use that definition to transform the Met into a genuinely anti-racist, inclusive organisation.

Urged the Commissioner to work with Hackney as an exemplar of his new anti-racist approach, through the ongoing Met response to the findings of the Child Q review.

