Academy sponsor announced for new primary special school

The Regional Director has approved SAND Academies Trust as the preferred sponsor to run Gloucestershire’s new special school for children aged 4-11.

The new 60-place special school will support primary aged children from across the county with moderate and additional learning difficulties (MALD) and open in the former Severn View Primary School building in Stroud in September 2023.

SAND Academies Trust has extensive experience in supporting children and young people with complex special educational needs and disabilities, and in delivering high quality inclusive education in a nurturing environment. They already run a number of special schools in Gloucestershire.

Gloucestershire County Council has increased the number of special school places throughout the county to meet the growing demand for places, and recently opened the £9.5 million Brook Academy – a special school for young people aged 11-16 located in Brockworth.

Cllr Philip Robinson, cabinet member responsible for education at Gloucestershire County Council, said, “Our priority is to make sure all children in Gloucestershire can access high quality education that meets their needs. That’s why we’re investing over £100 million into our schools and increasing the number of specialist school places throughout the county.

“We’re delighted that SAND Academies Trust will be sponsoring the new special school, and we’re confident that they will help us achieve the best possible outcomes for some of our most vulnerable children and young people.”

Lyn Dance, CEO of SAND Academies Trust, said, “All of us at SAND Academies Trust are thrilled that we will be opening the new school. We will use the expertise and experience within our skilled staff team across our five schools to ensure that the needs of all the pupils will be met and that they will flourish at the school. We are keen to work with the local community to establish the school as a valued asset for the area and have lots of ideas on how we can achieve this.”

Visit www.gloucestershire.gov.uk/new-primary-special-school for more information and frequently asked questions.

To find out more about SAND Academies Trust, visit www.sandmat.uk