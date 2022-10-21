ACM wins at Independent Higher Education Awards

ACM picked up two awards at this year’s Independent Higher Education Awards.

As an independent provider of both HE and FE education, ACM are proud to champion our learning by doing ethos throughout our unparalleled and immersive creative industries education. We are incredibly grateful to be recognised by Independent HE by receiving two awards at their ceremony in London.

ACM 2022 Independent Higher Education Awards

Excellence in Supporting Student Success

This award was for the great work our student services team do to support the well-being of all our students, we were recognised for the work we have done through the development of various platforms and regular initiatives to make sure all our students receive the right support tailored just for them

Outstanding Contribution to the IHE Community

This award in recognition of the impact ACM has had amongst its peers in the independent higher education sector. This includes our work spanning the last decade in regular involvement in roundtables, consultations and chairing network groups. In the last year, we have taken the lead on the Many Hands project. This project has established a peer mentoring network across six IHE members, supported by funding distributed by the Office for Students. The aim of the project is to improve well-being amongst students whilst bolstering internal capacity at each of the member institutions through sharing of best practice through collaboration.

We are delighted to be recognised by our peers for specific areas of our provision relating to student success in addition to our wider contribution to the sector over a number of years. We are passionate about the innovation and agility within the independent higher education sector and will continue to do our part in promoting this widely whilst sharing best practice to continue to enhance this vibrant sub-sector of our industry Gordon Sweeney, Director of External Partnerships at ACM

