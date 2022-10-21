Charities, Voluntary, Community and Not-for-Profit Groups Invited to Apply for New Grant Funding to Support Mole Valley Communities

Subject to Mole Valley District Council (MVDC) receiving funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, the Community Capacity Building and Infrastructure Support Grant Scheme is open for applications.

The Community Capacity Building and Infrastructure Support Grant Scheme is available to the community and voluntary groups across Mole Valley to deliver social action projects and/or carry out works to improve community infrastructure which helps to build pride in place, and increases life chances.

Charities, voluntary, community and not-for-profit groups carrying out valuable work within the Mole Valley community are invited to apply for funding by Sunday 11 December. While the total amount of funding available in 2022/23 is likely to be relatively small – £50,838 in total, there is no restriction on the amount that can be applied for.

Applications in support of improving town/village centres, local green spaces, digital connectivity, enhancing cultural, historic or heritage offers, sports activities, reducing crime and cost of living – are particularly welcomed.

To find out if your project and organisation meet eligibility criteria please visit molevalley.gov.uk/communitygrant and complete the Expression of Interest Form by 4 December 2022. Applications will be open from 30 October to 11 December. More information can be found on the Grant Policy page Organisations that are eligible for funding will be asked to supply additional documents by email or post.

The Cabinet will decide on successful applications in February 2023 and payments will be made in advance by the end of March 2023. Projects must be completed within a twelve-month period, with confirmation and monitoring information received by March 2024 or funding will be repaid in full.

Councillor Bridget Kendrick, Deputy Leader of MVDC, said: “We’re still awaiting the final confirmation from the government on receiving our allocation of funding, but as the deadline for expressions of interest is in December, it is only right that we start the process as soon as possible. The Community Capacity Building and Infrastructure Support Grant Scheme is a fantastic initiative, supporting our communities and making sure that the wellbeing of our residents can be improved.

“Whilst the funding planned for this year is relatively small, I would encourage all charities, voluntary, community and not-for-profit groups in our district to read through all funding information available on our website and consider applying if you are eligible.”

Please call on 01306 885001 or email grants@molevalley.gov.uk if you have any questions.