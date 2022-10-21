Council begins construction on Callington affordable homes

Work on Cornwall Council’s scheme to build 15 new affordable homes for local people in Callington is underway, with the first residents expected to move into their new homes in late 2023.

The new homes, which are being built at Urban Terrace, replace 10 council-owned and 5 privately owned homes built in the 1959’s. The properties had to be demolished following identification of Mundic, which was gradually making them structurally unsound.

The new scheme will provide 4 one bedroom flats, 7 two bedroom houses and 4 three bedroom houses with gardens and parking. All the homes will be highly insulated and heated with low carbon air source heat pumps.

As well as providing the 15 new homes, the scheme will also include landscaping and tree planting, with bee bricks and bird boxes being used as part of the landscaping process to increase biodiversity.

Welcoming the start of construction, Olly Monk, Cornwall Council portfolio holder for housing and planning, said “We are delighted to be able to finally start work on building these new affordable homes for people with a local connection.

“We had hoped to start work on building the new homes as soon as planning permission had been secured for the project. Unfortunately this had to be delayed when the previous contractor went into administration.

“The appointment of Classic Builders means that we are now able to go ahead with this exciting scheme and I look forward to welcoming residents into their new homes late next year.”

“This is the culmination of two years of hard work and it is great to see construction finally taking place on this long awaited scheme“ said Cornwall Councillor Andrew Long, the local member for Callington.

“The previous, defective properties are being replaced with good quality affordable houses and flats which will be available for social rent to local people. The people who lived in the original Council owned properties will be given first refusal on the new homes.

David Pengelly from Classic Builders said “We are committed to delivering safe and environmentally-conscious homes within Cornwall. We are very proud to have been appointed to deliver this important project for Cornwall Council and, more importantly, to facilitate local people in returning to new improved homes.

“With renewable energy sources and high levels of insulation, these new homes will be much more cost effective to run and provide safe, secure and healthy places for people to live.”

The exit from Callington Community College via Urban Terrace will remain open during construction, with the Council’s highways team working closely with the College and Callington Town Council to ensure that disruption is kept to a minimum.

Tackling current housing pressures is a top priority for Cornwall Council.

As well as building more council homes for local people to rent, the authority is also working hard to:

Provide modular homes to provide temporary and emergency accommodation so local people can be housed without worrying about being asked to leave at a moment’s notice

Buy existing homes to use as social housing

Support the provision of affordable homes by housing associations for local people to rent or buy

Ensure sites deliver affordable housing through the planning process

Unlock the potential for town centres to be regenerated to provide more housing

Support community-led organisations that want to deliver their own homes

Offer loans to bring empty homes back into use

Enable communities to stop new builds being snapped up by would be second homeowners.

Story posted 21 October 2022