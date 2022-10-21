Get ready for an apprenticeship with our 3 week course

Are you 16-18 and not sure of your next steps?

Sandwell College have a 3 week course to help students prepare for an Apprenticeship in just three weeks! The course gives students the opportnity to improve their employability skills so once they start the apprenticeship process they can hit the ground running.

The employer engagement team will work with students to improve:

CV writing

Interview skills

ICT skills

Apprenticeship search

The team will then work with students to help them find an apprenticeship vacancy to suit them, help with the application process, and then guide them through interview practice.

Each student who successfully completes the course will receive £150 and all travel costs will be covered.

This 3 week course is a great option for those who are not sure of their next steps and need help applying for an apprenticeship. Sandwell College have a great network of employers across the West Midlands who they work with to help get students onto apprenticeships.

To find out more and apply please click here.