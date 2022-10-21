Home | Demolition of Shannocks

Date published: 20th April 2021

The Council is pleased to confirm the owner of the former Shannocks Hotel in Sheringham has commenced demolition of the building this week.

The demolition work is due to be completed on or before June 1.

From Monday, April 26 the adjacent council-owned Chequers car park will be closed for use as part of the demolition works, but is set to re-open after June 1. Once demolition of the former hotel is fully completed, the site itself is to be redeveloped by the owner, Huddies Ltd, into a mixed retail and residential offering.

North Norfolk District Council Chief Executive Steve Blatch commented: “We are pleased that work is now progressing to demolish the derelict Shannocks Hotel paving the way for its replacement with an exciting new development which will enhance this key seafront location in Sheringham.”

The site is the subject of a Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) by the Council, which was confirmed by the Secretary of State on April 13.

See a copy of the CPO here.

See below a map of the area.